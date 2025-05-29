Stellantis Appoints Antonio Filosa As The New CEO, Replaces Carlos Tavares

Stellantis has now announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously selected Antonio Filosa as its new Chief Executive Officer following a thorough search process of internal and external candidates, undertaken by a Special Committee of the Board, led by Executive Chairman John Elkann.

The company will now hold an Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting, which will be called in the coming days, for Antonio Filosa to be elected to the Board to serve as an executive director of the Company. Meanwhile, to give him full authority and ensure an efficient transition, the Board has granted him CEO powers effective June 23.

The brand claims that Antonio Filosa has led Stellantis in both North and South America. During his time as Chief Operating Officer of South America, he took the FIAT brand to the market leading position and then significantly grew the Peugeot, Citroen, Ram, and Jeep brands. As a result, Stellantis increased its clear leadership in the region. His work on the creation of the Pernambuco plant, one of South America's largest automotive hubs, launched Jeep in Brazil, which quickly became the brand's leading market outside of the United States.

As Jeep CEO, Antonio Filosa expanded the brand's global presence, including in Europe, where its models continue to be best sellers for the Company, thanks to hugely popular products such as the Jeep Avenger. He was most recently promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer, Americas in December 2024. Since his appointment, he has initiated the strengthening of the U.S. operations, including by significantly reducing excessive dealer inventory, reorganizing the leadership team, driving the process of introducing new products and powertrains, and increasing dialogue with dealers, unions, and suppliers.

Stellantis Executive Chairman, John Elkann, said- "Antonio's deep understanding of our Company, including its people who he views as our core strength, and of our industry, equip him perfectly for the role of Chief Executive Officer in this next and crucial phase of Stellantis' development"

Stellantis Vice Chairman, Robert Peugeot, quoted- "We unanimously welcome Antonio's appointment as our new Chief Executive Officer. His track record of successful leadership during his many years with our Company speaks for itself, and this, together with his deep knowledge of our business and the complex dynamics facing our industry, makes him the natural choice to become Stellantis' next CEO."

Expressing his gratitude, Antonio Filosa, commented- "I am grateful to our Chairman, John Elkann, and to the members of our Board for their leadership, particularly in these recent months, and for the confidence they have placed in me to lead our business during this pivotal time for our industry. I have always been inspired by the immense talent, passion, and commitment of our people at Stellantis and the power of trusting our teams to achieve excellence. We have the world's best and most iconic brands in automotive history and an over 100-year heritage of innovation. That legacy, combined with our relentless dedication to giving our customers the products and services they love, will continue to be key to our success."