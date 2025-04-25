Ferrari Burned To Ashes After 1 Hour Of Driving, Pictures Go Viral

Image Source- X
A Ferrari 458 Spider owned by a 33-year-old music producer, Honkon, caught fire on a road. The incident occurred with a brand new unit of the sports car after an hour of driving. As per The Sun's report, the incident left the owner devastated as he had waited for over 10 years to own the vehicle worth over Rs 2.5 crore.
The owner of the vehicle had spent a decade working for his dream, which came true after he drove his new Ferrari out of the dealership lot. However, things went wrong after he had just spent an hour driving the vehicle. The Sun reports that the incident occurred while driving through Tokyo's Minato area. At the time, Honkon noticed a white smoke coming from the back of the car. Taking prompt action, he stopped the car.
In a post on social media, he shared the details of the incident saying, "I was really scared that it would explode."
In just a few minutes, the high-end car was ablaze in the center of the road. Footage from onlookers captured the white Ferrari engulfed in flames, with Honkon standing a short distance away, in shock. Bystanders slowed down, staring at the scene in disbelief.
Eventually, firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire within approximately 20 minutes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage and was left in ruins.
As reported by The Sun, authorities in Tokyo have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. At this point, there is no formal explanation for how it started. It is also uncertain whether the vehicle had insurance.
社長がフェラーリ買ったらしいから乗せてもらった1時間後に燃えた pic.twitter.com/kZq4QYgwkZ— ポケカメン@ちょこらび (@GC5R5OGIKgV0yvz) April 16, 2025
