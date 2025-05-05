Maruti Suzuki Market Share Shinks; Mahindra Rises To 2nd Spot Beating Hyundai

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India's share in the domestic passenger vehicle market fell below 40 per cent in April, while Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the second largest player in the month, according to data released by FADA. Long-time number two player Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has been pushed to fourth place with a market share of 12.47 per cent in April this year. Tata Motors maintained its third place with a market share of 12.59 per cent.

In April 2025, total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales stood at 3,49,939 units compared to 3,44,594 units in April 2024, a growth of 1.55 per cent, Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA) said.

Maruti Suzuki India's retail sales stood at 1,38,021 units in April 2025 with a market share of 39.44 per cent. In the same month last year, the company had clocked retail sales of 1,39,173 units with a market share of 40.39 per cent, as per the FADA data.

In 2024-25, the company had a market share of 40.25 per cent with retail of 16,71,559 units. In 2023-24, it registered retail sales of 16,08,041 units with a market share of 40.6 per cent.

The biggest gainer in April this year was Mahindra & Mahindra due to robust SUV sales.

M&M's retail sales stood at 48,405 units, with a market share of 13.83 per cent in April 2025. In the same month last year, the company sold 38,696 units and had a market share of 11.23 per cent, putting it in the fourth position in terms of market share.

The company's retail sales in 2024-25 stood at 5,12,626 units with a market share of 12.34 per cent, fourth behind Tata Motors. In 2023-24, it clocked retail of 4,27,390 units and a market share of 10.79 per cent.

According to FADA, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) clocked 43,642 units last month, with a market share of 12.47 per cent, occupying the fourth place. It had sold 49,243 units in April 2024 with a market share of 14.29 when it was the second biggest player.

In 2024-25, HMIL had posted a total retail sales of 5,59,149 units with a market share of 13.46 per cent. In 2023-24, it registered 5,62,865 units, cornering 14.21 per cent market share, the second largest behind Maruti Suzuki.

Tata Motors maintained its third position with retail sales of 44,065 units and a market share of 12.59 per cent in April 2025. In the same month last year, the company posted retail sales of 46,915 units with a market share of 13.61 per cent, placing it in the third position behind HMIL.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2025, Tata Motors' retail sales were 5,35,960 units with a market share of 12.9 per cent. The company had posted retail sales of 5,39,567 units in FY24 and had a market share of 13.62 per cent, as per the data. PTI RKL BAL BAL