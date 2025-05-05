Mahindra To Unveil New SUV Platform Coming Independence Day - Details

Mahindra & Mahindra will reveal its new SUV platform on August 15, 2025, which is also India's 78th Independence Day. The new platform, called the New Flexible Architecture (NFA), has a monocoque structure that can support different types of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and all-electric options. This flexibility allows Mahindra to keep up with changes in the automotive market and meet consumer preferences.

Production of vehicles based on the NFA platform will take place at Mahindra's advanced facility in Chakan, Maharashtra. The company plans to produce approximately 120,000 units annually, demonstrating its confidence in the platform's potential. Alongside, Mahindra also plans to set up a new greenfield plant by FY2028.

The first model to launch on the NFA platform could be the next-generation Mahindra Bolero, set to debut in 2026. An electric version, the Bolero EV, is also expected as part of Mahindra's plan to expand into electric vehicles.

Mahindra plans to launch 9 new internal combustion engine (ICE) models and 7 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. So far, they have released the XUV 3XO, Thar Roxx, BE 6, and XEV.9e. That means 12 more passenger vehicle models are expected to come out by the end of the decade, including 7 ICE and 5 EVs models. The SUV manufacturer also plans to increase the production units by 30,000 for both Thar Roxx and 3XO models by FY'26.

Mahindra is ready to meet different consumer needs and follow regulations by using a flexible design that supports various powertrains.