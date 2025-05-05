2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: All About It - Design, Features, Launch Date, Price, Specs

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the facelifted iteration of the Altroz in the Indian market. The premium hatchback will be launched on May 22. To build the buzz around it, the automaker has started releasing teaser videos of the upcoming Altroz facelift. Certainly, the videos have revealed some crisp information about the updated model, including the features it is expected to get and the treatment it has received for an accentuated visual appeal. So, here's all about the Tata Altroz facelift that we know so far.

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Design

The Altroz now gets redesigned headlamps. While the overall silhouette of the car remains the same, Tata Motors has tweaked a few parts to make it look fresh. Thus, we have a new set of headlamps. These are all-LED units with eyebrow-style LED DRLs. Also, the bumpers on both ends are now refreshed units. First seen on the Curvv, the flush-type door handles have also made their way to the Altroz facelift now.

Another change is a new 3d-style radiator grille on the facelifted model. It looks a little more complicated than one seen on the outgoing model. Nonetheless, adds a sense of fresh air to the face. Around the rear, the bulky tail lamps are now replaced with rather slender-looking units. Also, the tail lamps are now connected to each other.

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Features

Tata Altroz facelift gets a revised dashboard on the inside. It looks more mature than the unit seen on the outgoing model. Moreover, it now houses a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, along with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. It further gets a 360-degree parking camera, new seats, a single-pane sunroof, and revised ambient lighting.

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Specs

The Altroz is the last-standing premium hatchback with a diesel engine under its hood. Besides, it gets the options of 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-petrol. However, with the update coming in, we could see a change to these powertrain choices. What exactly will be changed? We expect Tata Motors might skip out on the 1.2L turbo-petrol to keep it reserved for the Altroz Racer nameplate. The diesel's way forward remains a question, but the Altroz, in all likelihood, will continue to be the only premium hatchback with the dual-cylinder technology.

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Price & Launch Date

The updated Altroz will be launched in the Indian market on May 22. The hatchback's sales figures remain a weak suit, but we expect the update will help it attract more buyers. Talking of price, expect a small price hike for the updated model, but it will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.