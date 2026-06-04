Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the country's first flex-fuel car today, June 4, just ahead of World Environment Day on June 5. Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri attended the event marking the significant milestone in the country's transition to alternative fuel options and the adoption of ethanol as a fuel. The brand has not revealed the specific details about the the Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex fuel, which are expected to be revealed closer to the launch. In this space, we will share all the updates regarding the launch of the model. Stay tuned!
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Launch LIVE: Isobutanol Diesel
Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, also confirmed that the government is planning on introducing diesel with a 15 per cent Isobutanol blend.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Launch LIVE: Convert Older Vehicles To Flex Fuel
Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, requested Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp to convert old vehicles to flex fuel vehicles and make them compatible with Euro 6 emission norms.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Launch LIVE: Aviation Fuel
Talking of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said that the government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore fund for SAF, and it will be sold at Rs 115 per litre.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Launch LIVE: FFVs To Contribute In Reducing Pollution
Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, claimed that the flex fuel vehicles will contribute to reducing pollution in the country. To curb air pollution, the government has also improved the vehicle scrappage program to phase out older polluting vehicles.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Launch LIVE: Nitin Gadkari Takes The Stage
Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, takes the stage at the launch event of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex fuel. He claimed that the automobile industry is the growth engine for the country. He also confirmed that India has the world's third-largest automobile industry, in the world contributing significantly to India's GDP growth.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Launch LIVE: WagonR Looks Better Than Earlier
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, talked about the WagonR flex fuel's appearance and said that the car looks even better than before. He also mentioned the flex fuel versions of the Hero Splendor Plus and HF Deluxe motorcycles launched yesterday on June 2, 2026.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Launch LIVE: Second Generation Ethanol
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri revealed that the government is also working on second-generation ethanol from agricultural waste in Panipat and the eastern part of the country. Furthermore, the government has an ongoing pilot project for third-generation ethanol created by using seaweed. More details on the same are yet to be revealed.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Launch LIVE: Nitin Gadkari & Hardeep Singh Puri At Launch
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex fuel has been unveiled in the presence of Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri:
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Launch LIVE: No Shortage Of Fuel
Talking at the launch of Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex fuel, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, claimed that there is no shortage of fuel in the country and the price hike is one of the lowest among 193 countries in the world.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Launch LIVE: Hardeep Singh Puri Takes The Stage
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, talked about the launch of Hero MotoCorp's first flex fuel motorcycles in the Indian market yesterday. The brand had launched the Hero Splendor Plus and HF Deluxe in the country on June 2, 2026.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Launch LIVE: Images
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR on the stage:
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Launch LIVE: Officially Unveiled
Maruti Suzuki has officially unveiled the WagonR flex fuel for the Indian market. The car gets aesthetics very similar to the standard version. The unit showcased on the stage has "flex fuel" lettering on the side of the door. The brand is yet to reveal the details of the car.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Launch LIVE: Green Vehicle Sales
Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, revealed that nearly 50 per cent of green vehicles sold across the industry in the last financial year were contributed by his company.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Launch LIVE: Near Zero Emissions
Maruti Suzuki claimed that the flex fuel vehicles have near-zero particulate matter emissions and will contribute to improving the air quality in India in the long run.
Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Car Launch LIVE: WagonR Flex Fuel Confirmed
Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the WagonR will be the first flex fuel model of the brand in the country. It will come with an engine capable of operating on E85 fuel.
Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Car Launch LIVE: Investment In CBG
MSIL CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, revealed that the brand is also investing in CBG (Compressed Bio Gas) with multiple operational plants. He also revealed that the brand is investing in other alternative cleaner fuel options, including hydrogen.
Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Car Launch LIVE: The Event Begins!
The event for the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel car has started with Hisashi Takeuchi, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) taking the stage.
Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Caro Launch: Push For Isobutanol Diesel
Along with flex fuel vehicles and ethanol-blend petrol, the government is also giving a push to Isobutanol diesel. Here's what Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways had to say about it:
Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Car LIVE Launch: Benefits Of Flex Fuel
The government is expected to set the price of E85 significantly lower than that of E20. This price difference may lead to savings for consumers. Furthermore, the government claims that it will reduce the country's dependency on oil imports, which is expected to have benefits in the long run.
Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Car Launch LIVE Update: Flex Fuel Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp has joined Suzuki Motorcycle India with the launch of two flex fuel motorcycles, the Hero Splendor Plus and HF Deluxe flex fuel versions. Watch the video to know more about the motorcycles.
Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Car Launch LIVE: Status Of Flex Fuel Vehicles In India
Currently, the Indian market does not have a flex fuel car. However, the two-wheeler market has flex-fuel motorcycles from brands like Suzuki Motorcycle India and Hero MotoCorp. It is worth mentioning that Hero MotoCorp launched two flex-fuel motorcycles in India on June 3, based on the Hero Splendor Plus and Hero HF Deluxe. Both of these models are capable of operating on fuel consisting of ethanol anywhere between E20 and E85.
Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Car Launch LIVE: What Makes Flex Fuel Vehicle Different?
A flex fuel vehicle is very different from a regular petrol car or an E20-compatible vehicle. These vehicles are capable of operating using various levels of ethanol-blended petrol ranging from E20 to E85. This is achieved by making modifications to a regular engine with the upgrade of injectors, sensors, and other components.
Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Caro Launch: What Is Flex Fuel?
Flex fuel refers to fuel that enables an engine to operate on multiple types of fuel, typically a combination of gasoline and ethanol blends. In practical terms, it commonly pertains to flex-fuel vehicles that are capable of using petrol, petrol mixed with ethanol, or higher concentrations of ethanol such as E85, based on the specific vehicle and market.
Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Car LIVE Launch: Which Model Will Be Maruti Suzuki's First FFV?
The Indian manufacturer has kept quiet on the details of its first flex fuel model. However, the brand had showcased the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Fronx at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 as its concept models capable of operating on E100 fuel. This leads people to believe that these models would be first in line.
Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Car Launch LIVE Update: Ethanol-Based Mobility
The launch of the flex-fuel car will support the government's vision of switching from petrol to ethanol as a major vehicle fuel in India. To support this, the two-wheeler market has also seen an increase in flex-fuel vehicles. To give it a push, India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer also launched two flex-fuel motorcycles on June 3.
Maruti Suzuki Flex Fuel Car Launch LIVE: India's First Flex Fuel Car
The upcoming model from Maruti Suzuki will be India's first flex fuel car. It marks a significant step in the country's transition towards using Ethanol as an alternative to petrol. The model will be capable of operating on E85 ethanol blend petrol or above. This will be achieved by making certain changes to the engine to improve its adaptability.