Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the country's first flex-fuel car today, June 4, just ahead of World Environment Day on June 5. Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, and the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri attended the event marking the significant milestone in the country's transition to alternative fuel options and the adoption of ethanol as a fuel. The brand has not revealed the specific details about the the Maruti Suzuki WagonR flex fuel, which are expected to be revealed closer to the launch. In this space, we will share all the updates regarding the launch of the model. Stay tuned!