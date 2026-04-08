Mahindra XUV 7XO Crosses 20,000 Deliveries In 3 Months; Introductory Prices Still Valid

Mahindra has announced that the XUV 7XO has surpassed 20,000 retail deliveries in India, reaching the milestone in a little over two and a half months since customer deliveries commenced on January 14, 2026. The strong start highlights the market's positive response to the updated three-row SUV, particularly its higher-spec trims loaded with premium features.

The first batch of deliveries was largely centred around the AX7, AX7T and AX7L variants, which witnessed the strongest booking demand during the launch phase. Mahindra had earlier confirmed that the introductory pricing will remain valid for the first 40,000 units, meaning the current prices are still applicable for the next 20,000 deliveries before a revision is expected.

Starting at Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra XUV 7XO has attracted buyers with its refreshed design and technology-focused cabin. Exterior highlights include 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, retractable door handles, piano black wheel arch cladding and revised styling elements inspired by Mahindra's newer SUV design language.

Inside, the SUV offers a premium feature package led by 12.3-inch HD displays across the dashboard, along with front and rear ventilated seats, wireless charging, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and six- or seven-seat layout options depending on the trim.

Safety remains another major highlight, with the Mahindra XUV 7XO equipped with a 540-degree camera system, built-in dashcam functionality, seven airbags and 17 ADAS features, making it one of the more tech-rich offerings in the segment.

Under the hood, The Mahindra XUV 7XO buyers can choose between 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, both offered with 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options. Deliveries of the lower AX, AX3 and AX5 trims are expected to begin this month, which could further boost sales numbers.