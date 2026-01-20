Mahindra Bolero Neo Gets Price Hike Of Up To Rs 20,000; Here's What It Costs Now

Mahindra has increased prices on its Bolero Neo lineup, effective, with hikes of up to Rs 20,000 on select variants. The Bolero Neo now starts at Rs 8.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The adjustments primarily target lower variants, reflecting ongoing industry trends of annual price revisions amid rising input costs.

The N4 base variant with the 1.5-litre turbo diesel-manual powertrain saw the biggest hike of Rs 20,000, lifting its price from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 8.69 lakh. In percentage terms, this represents a 2.36 per cent increase, the sharpest across the range. The N8 variant rose by Rs 16,000 (1.72 per cent) to Rs 9.45 lakh, while N10, N11, and N10 (O) remain unchanged at Rs 9.79 lakh, Rs 9.99 lakh, and Rs 10.49 lakh respectively.

Also Read: Kerala Transport Minister Takes Delivery Of State's First Tata Sierra: Video

Variant Old Price Difference New Price % Change N4 Rs 8,49,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 8,69,000 2.36% N8 Rs 9,29,000 Rs 16,000 Rs 9,45,000 1.72% N10 Rs 9,79,000 - Rs 9,79,000 No Change N11 Rs 9,99,000 - Rs 9,99,000 No Change N10 (O) Rs 10,49,000 - Rs 10,49,000 No Change

The Mahindra Bolero Neo was updated in 2025 alongside the Bolero model. Inside, the refreshed Mahindra Bolero Neo features a new cabin with leatherette seats and mesh patterns, similar to the Bolero. The high-end variant gets a Lunar grey color scheme, while the more affordable variants sport a Mocha brown theme that enhances the interior's premium appearance. With this update, the Mahindra Bolero Neo also introduces a rear-view camera and a 22.9 cm infotainment system.

Also Read: Red Bull F1 Team Reveals New Livery For 2026 Season: Here's What Changed

Under the hood, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is equipped with a 1.5-liter mHawk diesel engine. This unit is tuned to produce 98.5 hp of power and 260 Nm of torque at the peak of its performance. The choice of transmissions includes a manual and an automatic.