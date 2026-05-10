Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster Revealed With 1,065 BHP V12 Engine; Limited To Just 15 Units

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini has unveiled the new Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster, which is now the brand's most powerful open-top production model. The Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster comes with a massive 1,065 bhp V12 hybrid powertrain and will be limited to only 15 units globally, making it one of the rarest Lamborghini models ever produced. The roadster is the convertible version of the Fenomeno Coupe that debuted in 2025 and continues the company's focus on high-performance electrified supercars.

Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster: Design

The Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster retains most of the aggressive styling elements seen on the coupe version. It features sharp body lines, large air ducts, hexagonal design elements and aerodynamic enhancements across the body. However, Lamborghini has redesigned several parts of the car to suit its open-top layout.

The roadster gets a redesigned windshield frame with an integrated spoiler that helps direct airflow away from the cabin and towards the engine bay for better cooling. The roof-mounted air intake from the coupe has been removed and replaced by a twin-buttress setup with integrated rollover protection.

At the rear, the Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster features boomerang-shaped LED tail lamps, a centrally-mounted hexagonal exhaust, an active rear wing and an aero-optimised diffuser. Lamborghini says the changes help the roadster maintain similar downforce and stability levels as the coupe.

Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster: Interior & Features

Inside, the Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster gets the same fighter jet-inspired cabin layout as the coupe. The dashboard houses three screens, including a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a vertically mounted central touchscreen and a passenger-side display. The cabin also gets carbon fibre elements across the dashboard, centre console and door panels. Other highlights include bucket seats with contrast stitching, physical toggle switches and a signature flip-up engine start button inspired by fighter aircraft.

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Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster: Specs & Performance

Powering the Lamborghini Fenomeno Roadster is a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine paired with three electric motors and a 7kWh battery pack. The hybrid setup produces a combined power output of 1,065 bhp and 725 Nm of torque.

Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Lamborghini claims the Fenomeno Roadster can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.4 seconds, while the 0-200 kmph run takes 6.8 seconds. The top speed is rated at over 340 kmph.

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The supercar also comes equipped with carbon ceramic brakes and specially developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres for improved grip and high-speed stability.