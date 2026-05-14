JCB To Attempt New Hydrogen Speed Record At Bonneville Salt Flats

British construction equipment giant JCB is preparing to make history once again as the company gets ready for a new hydrogen-powered land speed record attempt at the famous Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA. The attempt will be officially overseen by the FIA and will feature JCB's specially developed high-speed vehicle called the JCB Hydromax.

Around 20 years ago, in August 2006, JCB created history at the Bonneville Salt Flats with its diesel-powered streamliner called the JCB Dieselmax. Driven by British racing driver and former RAF pilot Andy Green, the JCB Dieselmax achieved a top speed of 350.092 mph (563.418 kmph), setting the FIA world diesel land speed record. The record still remains unbeaten today. The achievement made JCB the first company to prove that a diesel-powered vehicle could cross such extreme speeds, and it became one of the most significant moments in the brand's engineering history.

JCB Hydromax

The new JCB Hydromax has been developed as part of the company's major push towards hydrogen technology. Unlike electric vehicles that rely on batteries, the JCB Hydromax uses hydrogen combustion engines. JCB says the project is aimed at showcasing the potential of hydrogen-powered engines for the future of heavy machinery and transport.

The JCB Hydromax is a 32-foot-long streamliner that will be powered by two hydrogen engines producing a combined output of around 1,600 bhp. JCB has invested nearly 100 million pounds over the last five years into hydrogen engine development, and the JCB Hydromax project is expected to become the biggest showcase of this technology so far.

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The hydrogen-powered JCB Hydromax will be driven by Andy Green, the former Royal Air Force pilot who is famously known as the fastest man on Earth. Green had earlier driven the JCB Dieselmax in 2006 to set a world diesel land speed record.

Now, JCB is aiming to repeat that success with hydrogen power. The company says testing of the JCB Hydromax will begin in the United Kingdom before the vehicle heads to Bonneville SpeedWeek in Utah later this year. Following the event, JCB will also pursue officially recognised world records under FIA regulations.

JCB chairman Anthony Bamford said the project is not just about achieving high speeds but also about proving the capabilities of hydrogen combustion technology. According to JCB, hydrogen engines could become an important alternative for industries like construction and agriculture where fast refuelling and long operating hours are important.

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The FIA has also praised the JCB Hydromax project, calling it an important step for innovation and sustainable motorsport technology. With the JCB Hydromax now preparing for its record attempt, the Bonneville Salt Flats could once again witness a major moment in land speed record history.