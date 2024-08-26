JCB Launches T 65D Diesel-Powered Telescopic Boom Platform In India

JCB, one of the world's leading manufacturers of Material Handling equipment, has launched its very first diesel Telescopic Boom Platform, the T 65D in Goa during the Aerial Platform Association of India's (APAOI) conference. The machine offers higher standards of Reliability, Efficiency, Comfort, and most importantly Safety. The machine is manufactured at JCB's state-of-the-art factory in Jaipur.

JCB India's CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Deepak Shetty said "This world-class machine is designed around Safety and Productivity and gives our customers the option to buy Made-in-India machines with full product support. Our customers can now buy new equipment with a full warranty and JCB support backup and not depend on used imports. We have invested significantly in our Jaipur facility so that these machines can be built, to one-global-quality standard"

He further added, "India is a strong economy in the world today. As business and trade increase, so will the opportunities for products such as the Telescopic Boom Lift. The T 65D is available not only for the Domestic market, which is expected to significantly grow over the next few years but also for exports around the world"

The machine has a platform height of 65 feet & 4 inches and a reach of 56 feet & 6 inches with a 450 kg maximum load. The machine is powered by a JCB diesel engine and comes with two work zones. It has an 8 ft platform, and the machine's maximum weight is 12,500 kg. It has a four-wheel-drive as a standard feature and has enhanced safety features which include the secondary guarding system, and crush hazard which always protects the Operator. It offers greater productivity through intuitive controls, oscillating starting angles, and Joystick ergonomics for fatigue-free working.

The T 65D is exported to developed markets and is an embodiment of JCB's Make in India initiative. They are used in the Construction, Cement, Oil & Gas industries. Additionally, they are also extremely popular at Airports and Warehouses, or any application where people are required to operate at heights.

JCB has invested in creating a distribution network specifically for these machines. It has 11 dedicated dealers with trained engineers and parts backup so that these machines can operate seamlessly across India.