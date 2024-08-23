Mahindra Thar Roxx Desert Edition With New Paint Scheme Looks Galvanic: WATCH

Mahindra Thar Roxx has managed to garner all the attention of the automotive world. It is nearly what an ideal SUV should be. The automaker has also ensured that isn't priced in competitively priced. Therefore, the masses are eagerly waiting for it to reach their hands. Also, we are sure that the Mahindra Thar Roxx owners will modify their possessions to make them look apart from the pack. The company could also launch the Desert Edition of the Thar Roxx at a later stage. And, here's what it might look like.

The above video comes from the YouTube channel of SRK Designs. The digital artist has managed to tweak a few things. To start with, the artist has removed the obnoxiously awkward kink in the door profiles. The artist has also decided to settle for a more dusky paint job that lends an understated appeal to the Thar Roxx in the video above.

Furthermore, the alloy wheels miss out on a diamond-cut effect, but they are painted in a black colour scheme. Talking of changes on the front fascia, this digitally modified Mahindra Thar Roxx gets a blacked grille and bumper adding a sinister appeal to its face. Bits like the door handles, ORVMs, and door hinges are also blacked-out.

The Thar Roxx is launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV's bookings will start from October, while the deliveries will commence from Dussehra. Also, Mahindra will start offering test drives of the vehicle from next month onwards. Currently, the availability of a 4x4 drivetrain is limited to just a diesel powertrain only.