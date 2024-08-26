2024 Hyundai Alcazar's Cabin Revealed: Top 5 Things About Tata Safari Rival

The mid-size SUV segment is booming in India, and Hyundai has just taken the wraps off the updated 2024 Hyundai Alcazar. The Creta-based 3-row SUV will soon be launched in the country to take on the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector and more. In the updated avatar, the Alcazar gets a slew of changes that will make it find more buyers than the outgoing model. While you are still wondering what are the big changes, we've got your back.

Improved Rear-Seat Experience

The Alcazar in its updated iteration gets powered front seats. Since the SUV will be sold in both 6- and 7-seat configurations, select trims will feature buttons to slide forward the front passenger seats from the middle-row seats. The feature was first seen on the Ioniq 5. The SUV also gets a new winged-type design for the headrest and ventilated seats for the second row as well, in the 6-seater guise.

Also Read - Mahindra Thar Roxx Desert Edition With New Paint Scheme Looks Galvanic: WATCH

Revised Front & Rear Design

The nose of the Alcazar sits higher with a flatter bonnet. The front facet is inspired by the Creta but with enough distinctions. It now features H-shaped LED DRLs that are connected via a light bar. The lower portion of the bumper also gets a larger scuff plate. Around the rear, the design is now more in line with the larger palisade. It gets a connected LED tail lamp setup that enhances the appeal of the rear face.

New Alloy Wheels & Roof Rails

Hyundai has also updated the design for the roof rails on the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar. They look more prominent and rugged now. We are sure they will add to the Alcazar's road presence. Moreover, the design for the 18-inch diamond-cut alloy is sharper on the upcoming model, ditching the rather conventional design of the outgoing model.

Also Read - 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 Review: The Perfect Family Scooter? Watch Video

Larger Rear Quarter Glass

Another big change remains a new larger rear quarter glass on the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar. This is aimed at uplifting the overall appeal of the side profile and letting more light enter the third row of seats, as Hyundai has decided to settle down for a darker-themed cabin.

Updated Infotainment Unit

The Alcazar will come with a new infotainment unit and instrument cluster. This will come straight from the Creta. The single-pane unit will house a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment unit. Also, there will be an 8-speaker Bose sound system onboard.