2024 TVS Jupiter 110 Review: The Perfect Family Scooter? Watch Video

The solar system consists of 9 planets but rarely does an automaker name its product based on them. Nonetheless, a rare occasion happened, and the TVS Jupiter came into existence in 2013. Now, 11 years later, TVS has launched the updated 2024 TVS Jupiter 110. TVS says that the 11-year gap is in tandem with the planet Jupiter's revolution cycle of 11 Earth years. Keeping the analogy aside, we got on the scooter to figure out if TVS has done enough to encash this opportunity. While the ride was short and on the well-paved tarmac at the two-wheeler manufacturer's testing facility.

Watch: 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 Review | Perfect Recipe To Scare Activa?

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Futuristic Design?

Taming the design language of a family scooter to make it look modern is always a tough job. On a happy note, we have to say that TVS designers have ensured a neat evolution of the Jupiter's design. It now looks beefier and fresher, incorporating new-age elements, like the Infinity LED DRL on the front apron and piano-black finish over the new all-led headlamp cluster.

Utilising the 'Metal Max' format, the side panels on the 2024 TV Jupiter 110 are carved out of metal with new creases for a fresher appeal. The strict family-scooter silhouette too, has turned marginally sportier to attract new-age buyers. The 2024 Jupiter 110 does it fashionably, without being an eyesore at any given point. Like the front facet, the tail looks familiar to the outgoing model with the tinge of modernness brought in by the new slim LED tail lamps. They follow the cues of the front LED DRL setup, adding cohesion to the overall design.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Features-Loaded?

A long equipment list makes for a great recipe in the automotive business. Hitting the bull's eye with the design, it seemed TVS was in no mood to lose scores by skipping out features. Thus, the Jupiter now gets a fully digital instrument cluster, which also supports TVS Xonnect connected tech through Bluetooth and a mobile application. The features aid riders with voice commands and keep track of the scooter via the app.

The new-gen Jupiter 110 further gets larger 33L under-seat storage that can house two helmets. This became possible as the fuel tank got shifted underneath the floorboard with a front-mounted fuel-filler cap. The Jupiter 110 thereby boasts of increased convenience. The list also includes turn signal reset, distance to empty, and average & real-time fuel efficiency readouts. The new emergency braking light feature is added to make the panic braking a safer exercise, but we felt that it needed some tweaks to work seamlessly.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Powerful & Efficient?

Before we talk about the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110's engine performance, there's another strong quotient to discuss. With the fuel tank moving forward, the scooter has become more manageable at walking speeds in traffic. Also, as the scooter picks up some pace, there's no loss in agility. Aiding the Jupiter 110 further in this regard are new 12-inch tyres, which are stickier than before. The suspension setup feels apt at its job, but the ride was on a well-paved surface, so we'll comment on that once we put the scooter through paces again. As for the brakes, the new 220mm petal rotor at the front has elevated the overall feedback and performance of the braking system.

The powerplant comes from the larger Jupiter 125 but displaces 113 cubic centimetres here. It puts out a peak output of 8.02 hp and 9.8 Nm of max torque. Yes, it is a small bump from the last-gen iteration. However, the torque bump is also the courtesy of now iGO Assist mild-hybrid tech that uses an ISG. It gives an additional boost of 0.6 Nm. In our short test ride, it worked seamlessly, but the overall effect of the performance remains tough to spot. Instead, it is easy to spot the increment in the mileage, which the whole setup has brought to the table. While TVS has not revealed any ARAI numbers, they have claimed - the bump is around 8-10 per cent.

2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Better Than Rivals?

With prices starting from Rs 73,700, the 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 has a more accessible starting point than its key rival - Honda Activa. With the new styling package, things have balanced out for the good. Also, there are enough features to make the commute easy, along with the new features and updated powertrain. Resultantly, the Jupiter 110 has the potential to take the top spot over its long list of competitors.