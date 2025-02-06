Video: Wild Elephant Attacks JCB Machine In West Bengal After Being Provoked

A shocking video has captured the moment a wild elephant attacked an excavator after being allegedly provoked by locals. The incident occurred in the Damdim area of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on February 1, when the elephant emerged from the Apalchand Forest in search of food. According to reports, locals allegedly harassed and chased the elephant, prompting it to charge at onlookers and then target the construction equipment and a nearby watchtower.

A video of the incident that has gone viral online shows the massive elephant ramming the JCB machine, while the driver confronts it using the excavator's bucket. Bystanders can be seen rushing towards the elephant, chasing it as it turns to flee. Local media reported that the elephant suffered injuries to its forehead and trunk, while no one else was injured.

According to a report by Hindu, one man has been arrested by the police for allegedly provoking the wild tusker and the JCB machine was subsequently confiscated.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with demands for accountability and awareness about coexisting with wildlife. Reacting to the viral video, one user wrote, "How much cruelty the elephant is facing. I am surprised by the human minds are treating this animal. Forest officials, state should step in, otherwise in few years these animals would be seen in books only."

Another commented, "Anyone who knows elephants would tell you that elephants do you not just react with anger unless they were excessively pushed to that point. This video only started from the point the elephant reacted but not the buildup of what led to his reaction."

A third user stated, "Arrest all these people."

Notably, North Bengal is home to nearly 680 elephants currently. Wild elephants often wander into areas such as Jalpaiguri, Naxalbari, Siliguri, and Bagdogra, while foraging for food. Typically, locals keep a safe distance and coexist peacefully with these majestic animals.