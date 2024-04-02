Watch: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Dhamsa', Dances With Tribals In North Bengal

Mamata Banerjee playing the tribal percussion instrument dhamsa in Jalpaiguri

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee danced with tribals and played the dhamsa - drums used by the tribals - during her meeting with them in Jalpaiguri today.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays drum during her meeting with tribals in Jalpaiguri pic.twitter.com/kJZmLhIwNy — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

Ms Banerjee also met the victims of the cyclone that hit Jalpaiguri yesterday. She went to the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital to meet the injured.

A disaster happened in which several houses were damaged and five people died, while two are in critical condition, she said.

"The administration is at the spot and providing all the necessary help. Our government is doing everything possible to help the victims," she assured.

Her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), announced its list of 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections last month. Announcing that the TMC will go solo in the polls, the party's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced the list that had a few surprises, like from former cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Kirti Azad.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC secured 22 seats, while the BJP won 18 out of the state's 42 parliamentary seats. The Congress was limited to just two seats.

The Lok Sabha elections in the 42 constituencies of Bengal will happen in seven phases, beginning on April 19 and ending on June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

