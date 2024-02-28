Video: Encroachers Set JCB On Fire Near Bengaluru During Demolition Drive

The JCB's driver had a narrow escape as he managed to jump out in time

A man and his son sprinkled petrol on an earthmover and set it ablaze in Bengaluru's Shivakote village during an anti-encroachment drive today led by the Tehsildar of the Yelahanka Taluk. The two have been arrested.

Bachegowda and his son Chetan abused a team of revenue officials who were in the village to demolish illegal structures built on encroached lands.

The two opposed the officials and then threw petrol on the JCB machine being used for the drive and set fire to it. The JCB's driver had a narrow escape as he managed to jump out in time.

According to the officials, Bachegowda was served a notice that asked him to remove the encroachments. As he failed to comply, officials reached the village today with a JCB to remove them.

The police have registered a case against Bachegowda and his son based on the complaint of the Revenue officials under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including an attempt to murder, and the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

On September 15, 2023, the Revenue Department issued a circular on the road encroachments in Yelahanka, following which notices were issued to the offenders.