Isuzu Motors Rolls Out I-Care Pre-Monsoon Camp With Service Benefits Across India

As the monsoon season approaches, Isuzu Motors India has announced its nationwide Isuzu I-Care Pre-Monsoon Service Camp for customers across the country. The special service initiative is aimed at helping owners of the Isuzu D-MAX, Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross, Isuzu Hi-Lander, and Isuzu mu-X prepare their vehicles for rainy weather conditions. The Isuzu I-Care Pre-Monsoon Camp will be conducted at all authorised Isuzu service outlets between June 18 and June 24, 2026.

Under the Isuzu I-Care Pre-Monsoon Camp, customers can avail a range of service benefits and preventive maintenance checks. The company says the initiative is designed to ensure a smoother and safer ownership experience during the monsoon season.

The service camp will focus on inspecting important vehicle components that may be affected by heavy rainfall and challenging road conditions. Owners of the Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross, Isuzu Hi-Lander, Isuzu mu-X, and other Isuzu D-MAX variants can also take advantage of exclusive offers and service benefits available during the camp period.

Also Read: Mini Countryman C Launched In India At Rs 47.50 Lakh

According to Isuzu Motors India, the programme is part of its broader Isuzu Care initiative, which focuses on enhancing customer satisfaction and vehicle reliability.

The Isuzu I-Care Pre-Monsoon Camp will be organised at authorised service facilities spread across more than 100 locations in India. Major cities covered under the programme include Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Jammu, Leh, and many more.

Customers can contact their nearest authorised Isuzu dealership to schedule a service appointment. Alternatively, bookings can be made through the company's official service booking portal.

Also Read: Citroen eC3X Launched In India With BaaS At Rs 6.89 Lakh

The launch of the Isuzu I-Care Pre-Monsoon Camp reflects the brand's continued focus on after-sales support. Isuzu has steadily expanded its service network in India and currently has dedicated dealer touchpoints across 108 locations.

The company sells a range of lifestyle, passenger, and commercial vehicles in the country, including the popular Isuzu D-MAX V-Cross, Isuzu Hi-Lander, Isuzu mu-X, and multiple Isuzu D-MAX commercial pick-up variants.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel Deliveries Begin In Delhi, Boosting Nitin Gadkari's Ethanol Push

With the monsoon season around the corner, the Isuzu I-Care Pre-Monsoon Camp offers Isuzu owners an opportunity to ensure their vehicles remain ready for challenging weather and road conditions.