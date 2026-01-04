India's Sanjay Takale Wins H3 Class At Dakar Rally 2026 Prologue

Indian motorsport celebrated a landmark achievement at the Dakar Rally 2026 when Sanjay Takale delivered a remarkable performance in the Prologue Stage. Competing in Car No. 722, he finished first in the high-average speed Group H3 and secured 35th overall in the Cars category. Covering a 96 km route that included a 22 km Special Stage and 74 km Liaison, Takale outpaced seasoned international rivals, becoming the first Indian to stand on the Dakar podium in the Cars category on Day 1.

This marks Takale's second attempt at the Dakar, underscoring his growing experience and competitive edge. His Prologue victory means he will lead Stage 1 from Yanbu to Yanbu, a demanding 305 km Special Stage featuring tough navigation and dune sections. Widely regarded as the ultimate endurance test, the Dakar Rally continues to challenge limits, and Takale's performance has firmly established his presence on the global rally stage.

Also Read: Audi India Closes 2025 With 4,510 Unit Sales -Details

In the Prologue Stage of the Dakar Rally 2026, Sanjay Takale from India delivered a historic performance by winning the H3 Class in his Toyota HDJ 100. He finished ahead of Spain's Jose Sole and Sergio Cerezo, who secured second place in a Mitsubishi Montero, while fellow Spaniard Raul Ortiz claimed third in a Toyota RAV4, marking a proud moment for Indian motorsport.

Also Read: Toyota To Discontinue Innova Crysta In 2027 -Here's Why

The Dakar Rally, often described as the toughest endurance event in motorsport, has seen Sanjay Takale firmly establish himself on the global stage. The veteran driver, and the only Indian competing in the four-wheeler category, made his debut in 2025, finishing 18th overall and 10th in the Dakar Classic class.

The 57-year-old Indian driver races for Team Aerpace Racers with French navigator Maxime Raud by his side. His campaign is supported technically and logistically by Compagnie Saharienne of France, reflecting a growing international collaboration. Takale's journey underscores both his resilience and India's rising presence in world rallying.