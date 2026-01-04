Toyota To Discontinue Innova Crysta In 2027 -Here's Why

Launched globally in 2015 as the second generation of the Innova, the Toyota Innova Crysta celebrated its tenth anniversary last year. In India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor introduced the model in 2016, but its discontinuation is now on the horizon. As reported by Autocar India, the diesel-powered Crysta will be phased out by March 2027, marking the end of a vehicle that has shaped the MPV segment for nearly two decades. The ladder-frame MPV, equipped with a 2.4-litre diesel engine and manual transmission, was initially slated to retire by 2025, but strong demand and Hycross supply challenges extended its production run.

Toyota has remained silent on the confirmation of Innova Crysta's discontinuation, but reports indicate that upcoming CAFE 3 regulations are the driving factor. These Corporate Average Fuel Economy norms are set to be stricter than ever, posing challenges for manufacturers. For Toyota, the heavy ladder-frame diesel MPV places it at a disadvantage, particularly concerning carbon dioxide emissions. As compliance becomes tougher, the Innova Crysta's future in India appears limited, with regulatory pressure likely forcing the brand to phase it out.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor had initially intended to retire the Innova Crysta much earlier, but strong customer demand and supply chain challenges affecting the Innova Hycross kept the model in production longer than expected. Now, however, the company is firm about its decision. The discontinuation of the Crysta is inevitable this time, marking the end of its extended run in the Indian market.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor initially offered the Innova Crysta with a wide range of choices, including petrol and diesel engines paired with both manual and automatic transmissions. However, with the introduction of the third-generation Innova Hycross, the company phased out the petrol and automatic variants. Since then, the Crysta has primarily served fleet operators, continuing in production with the 2GD-FTV 2.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

This diesel unit first met BS-IV emission standards before being upgraded to comply with BS-VI Phase-1 and later Phase-2 norms. Despite these updates, Toyota is not expected to invest further in its development, signaling that the engine's lifecycle is nearing its conclusion.