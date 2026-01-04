Audi India Closes 2025 With 4,510 Unit Sales -Details

Audi, the German luxury carmaker, closed 2025 with retail sales of 4,510 units in India, navigating a year shaped by shifting market conditions and evolving customer expectations. The festive season provided a healthy boost, while growth in SUVs, performance models, lifestyle cars, and the Audi Approved pre-owned business added further momentum. Support from GST 2.0 also helped strengthen customer confidence, giving the overall luxury car market a timely lift. Demand remained steady across flagship models such as the Audi Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, and RS Q8 Performance, while popular choices like the Q3, A4, A6, and Q5 continued to attract buyers.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director of Audi India, acknowledged that challenges persisted in the market but emphasized the resilience of Audi's vision and the loyalty of its customers. He noted that regulatory support through GST rationalisation allowed the company to reinforce its core proposition-defining Audi ownership as more than just the car itself, but as a complete experience backed by service and long-term relationships. Looking ahead to 2026, Dhillon highlighted a clear focus on sustaining momentum through new product launches, enhanced customer experiences, and initiatives that prioritize people-centric growth.

The year also saw notable product activity. The launch of the Audi RS Q8 Performance added a new dimension to the brand's performance portfolio, while Signature Editions of models like the A4, Q7, Q3, and Q5 offered buyers refreshed choices. Audi India also strengthened its brand presence by associating with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who was onboarded as a Friend of Audi. The partnership was framed as a celebration of shared values such as performance, precision, and resilience, aligning the brand with individuals who embody excellence and innovation.

On the retail front, Audi expanded its footprint with a new pop-up store in Kanpur, improving accessibility in a key growth market. A new service facility in Dehradun further reinforced the company's commitment to seamless ownership and after-sales support, while expanding its presence in emerging luxury markets. The pre-owned business, Audi Approved: plus, recorded consistent growth of 3 percent in 2025, reflecting rising demand for certified luxury cars. The addition of the Dehradun outlet took the network to 27 facilities nationwide, with an inventory of over 500 certified vehicles.

Customer-centric initiatives also played a role in strengthening confidence. Audi introduced an assured buyback program offering up to 60 percent guaranteed future value on select models, alongside driver training programs and accessories such as the Audi Dash Cam. The EV ecosystem was expanded to more than 6,500 charging points, while ownership benefits were enhanced with a 10-year extended warranty, 15-year roadside assistance, and a premium lifestyle partnership with AJIO Luxe. Together, these measures underscored Audi's intent to deliver convenience, confidence, and contemporary luxury to its customers.