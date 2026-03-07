Hyundai Exter, i20, Alcazar, And More Get Big Discount In March 2026

Hyundai Motor India is providing benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh on cars. The models eligible for these offers from the Indian automaker include the Alcazar, Exter, i20, and Grand i10 NIOS. The offers consist of cash discounts, corporate offers, and other offers. It is important to note that these promotions are valid until March 31 and may differ based on the model and location. The consumers can also get a discount of Rs 20,000 on March 18 or until stocks last.

Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar is currently available with advantages of up to Rs 60,000. This three-row SUV is positioned above the Creta in Hyundai's range and comes with both petrol and diesel engine choices.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai is providing benefits of up to Rs 48,000 on the Hyundai i20 premium hatchback. In addition to these discounts, the ex-showroom prices of certain variants have been adjusted to make the model more affordable. The starting price of the entry-level Era variant is now Rs 5.99 lakh. The i20 is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers around 82 bhp with a manual transmission and approximately 87 bhp with the CVT automatic.

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter compact SUV comes with benefits of up to Rs 33,000. Marketed as Hyundai's entry-level SUV, the Exter is aimed at urban buyers seeking SUV aesthetics in a compact design. It is driven by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces around 82 bhp and offers both manual and AMT transmission options. Additionally, a factory-fitted CNG variant is available for those prioritising fuel efficiency.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios hatchback is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 58,000 this month. This model continues to be a favoured choice for consumers looking for a practical city car that balances features and affordability. The Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine generating about 82 bhp and is offered with both manual and AMT transmissions.

Disclaimer: The discount offers may vary depending on dealership, location, model, and availability of stock. Consumers should visit the nearest dealership for more information.