Hyundai Records Highest-Ever Feb Sales In India With 66,134 Units

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) achieved total sales of 66,134 units in February 2026, reporting a healthy year-on-year growth of 12.6%. The performance includes domestic sales of 52,407 units (+9.8% YoY) and export contribution of 13,727 units (+24.8% YoY). This is HMIL's highest-ever tally for total and domestic sales for the month of February since inception.

Commenting on the February 2026 sales results, Mr. Tarun Garg, MD & CEO - HMIL, said: "We kicked-off 2026 on a high note achieving our highest-ever monthly sales in January and the momentum continues in February. With a total sales (domestic plus exports) of 66,134 units, the highest for any February in our history, we posted a robust growth of 12.6% YoY. This includes domestic sales of 52,407 units, also the highest-ever February sales since inception. As we approach completing 30 years in our great country, our ambition is very clear - to make cutting-edge connected technology accessible to all while elevating every ownership experience and carrying the spirit of Hyundai from India to the world."

Previously, in January, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 59,107 units, registering a 9.5% year-over-year growth. HMIL also achieved its highest-ever total monthly sales of 73,137 units in January 2026, with a robust year-on-year growth of 11.5%, including monthly export sales of 14,030 units with year-on-year growth of 20.9%.

Also, the brand is planning to expand its footprint in the Indian market, as in November, the brand revealed its plans for the Indian market at the launch event of the new generation Venue. Specifically, the South Korean automaker has announced that it will launch 26 new models in the country by FY30. The newly launched Venue is the first in this series and will be followed by more products in the future. With this, the automaker aims to increase its market share while aiming for faster growth in the country.