Hyundai Announces Monsoon Service Camp Across India- Here's What's Included

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced a special monsoon service camp for India. This camp from the South Korean automaker comes with exclusive service and discounts. With this, the brand also aims to educate consumers about preventive maintenance during monsoon to enhance performance. Based on the announcement, it will be available across all Hyundai workshops in the country.

In line with this initiative, HMIL is providing an extensive 70-point vehicle health examination, which covers an inspection of brakes, front and rear lights, tyres, wipers, battery, electrical systems, and underbody components. These are all essential elements for ensuring safe and dependable driving during monsoon weather.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Escudo Coming By Year-End: Here's All About Upcoming SUV

Additionally, the brand is offering upto 35 per cent discount on extended warranty. There is also a 15 per cent discount on mechanical labour for periodic maintenance service, interior and exterior beautification, and underbody coating. There is also a 10 per cent discount on selected wear & tear parts like Brake pads, clutch & suspension, along with Head Lamp, Tail lamp, Indicator, Bulb, and Wiper Blade, and on labour of Cowl Panel Cleaning & Sunroof lubrication.

Speaking on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "At HMIL, we are committed to deliver impeccable driving experience through thoughtful and proactive customer care. The Monsoon Service Camp is designed to offer complete peace of mind to customers by ensuring their vehicles are ready for the rainy season. We urge all Hyundai owners to take advantage of this initiative and drive safe and worry-free this rainy season."