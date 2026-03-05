Electric 3-Series Teased: BMW Neue Klasse i3 Sedan Debut On March 18 - All About It

BMW has offered the first glimpse of its upcoming i3 electric sedan, which is set to make its debut on 18th March 2026, and will be the brand's debut sedan built on the Neue Klasse architecture. This model is the second entry in the Neue Klasse portfolio, following the iX3 that arrived last year. The platform is designed to accommodate BMW's next-generation electric motors-up to four in total-and introduces advanced battery technology. The new NMC batteries use sixth-generation cylindrical cells, which BMW claims deliver 20 percent higher energy density compared to the older prismatic cells, promising better efficiency and packaging.

BMW i3 Electric Sedan: Exterior & Design

From the teaser, only a few design cues of the BMW i3 are visible, but earlier prototypes have already hinted at the sedan's styling direction. The silhouette closely mirrors the proportions of the classic 3 Series, with a long bonnet, short overhangs, and a rear-wheel-drive stance. The kidney grille has been reinterpreted, appearing wider and more horizontal than the vertical design seen on the iX3. This aligns with the look previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse concept in 2023. Slim, futuristic headlights carry over much of the concept's high-tech lighting signature, while the rear design appears more refined and production-ready.

Photo Credit: BMW Group

BMW i3 Electric Sedan: Interior & Features

Inside, the i3 will continue BMW's move toward a minimalist, button-free cabin. It is expected to feature a large 17.9-inch central touchscreen, complemented by a dashboard-wide projection display stretching from pillar to pillar. This setup, first seen on the iX3, will gradually expand to other BMW models, including the next-generation X5 and the facelifted 7 Series due in 2026. The cabin design emphasizes digital interfaces and clean surfaces, reflecting BMW's vision of future interiors.

BMW i3 Electric Sedan: Powertrain

The BMW i3 sedan is expected to offer a driving range of over 800 kilometers, supported by single and dual-motor configurations. Its 800-volt electrical system enables ultra-fast charging, with peak rates of up to 400 kW. According to reports, BMW's sixth-generation eDrive system promises 30 percent more range, 30 percent faster charging, and 25 percent greater efficiency compared to the previous generation. The use of cylindrical cells also allows for more compact packaging, reducing vehicle height and improving aerodynamics.

