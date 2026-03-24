Dhurandhar 2: Cool Cars Featured In Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Movie

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has got the attention of the whole country and has proved to be a blockbuster, crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in India. While watching the movie, the audience has been appreciating the work of actors like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and others in the cast, but the automotive enthusiasts had their eyes on something else, as well. Specifically, the cars featured in the movie. Paying attention to detail, Aditya Dhar has picked out cars that serve the purpose of being the car of a person like Hamza Ali Mazari and SP Chaudhary Aslam. Here, we take a look at the models.

Hummer H2

Hamza Ali Mazari was seen riding a motorcycle in the first part of the movie as an ordinary henchman of Rehman Dakait's gang. However, in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, he's now the "Badshah of Lyari" or "Sher-e-Baloch", and hence he has now upgraded his wheels. He is now chauffeured around in a Hummer H2. The legendary car, which was developed initially as a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) and has been among favourites, Mike Tyson and Schwarzenegger, seems like an ideal ride for a warlord. It also seems to be in its ideal environment, finding its way through deserts in the movie.

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Toyota Hilux

While the Sher-e-Baloch prefers to travel in a Hummer H2, he needs his workhorses to do the job of transportation. For this, he relies on the Toyota Hilux in its current generation. This is one pickup truck that seems to be perfect for the job because of its bulletproof reliability and the ability to go anywhere. Furthermore, the Hilux is backed up by a rich history of decades of evolution, with its roots dating back to 1968. Indeed, an ideal choice for the heavy lifting associated with transporting weapons.

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Range Rover Defender

Enriching the menu of capable off-roaders with a legendary name is Major Iqbal's Land Rover Defender. The SUV is at the peak of its popularity and is known for its legendary name. Currently, the L663 generation of the SUV is on sale across the world and is known for offering creature comforts along with the capability to traverse all kinds of terrains. This is among the most expensive cars featured in the movie and seems to be an ideal ride for a Major associated with ISI.