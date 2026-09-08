Changing Trends: CNG, Hybrid, EV Sales Surpass Petrol Cars In India

Automobile retail sales in India grew 17.51% to a record 24,23,201 units in August, riding on continued momentum of GST 2.0 despite a seasonal monsoon lull and the delayed onset of the festive calendar, FADA said on Monday.

In August last year, total automobile retail sales in India stood at 20,62,038 units, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said in a statement.

For the first time in India's history, PV alternative-fuel share (CNG + Hybrid + EV) reached 41.95%, overtaking petrol (40.85%), it shared.

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"August 2026 delivered the biggest-ever August in Indian auto retail, with the industry registering 24,23,201 units, up 17.51% YoY, even as retails eased 6.48% over a record July on the seasonal monsoon lull and a festival calendar that shifted Ganesh Chaturthi and the spillover of Onam-led buying into September," FADA President Sai Giridhar said.

According to him, the defining development of the month, however, was a structural one: for the first time in India's history, alternative fuels - CNG, hybrid and electric combined - overtook petrol in the Passenger Vehicle market, at 41.95% against petrol's 40.85%. A little over a year ago petrol led this contest by nearly eleven percentage points; that lead has now been erased.

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"... Much of the YoY strength rests on a soft August 2025 base, when buyers had deferred purchases awaiting the GST 2.0 rate cut, and dealers report that the festive curtain-raiser came in below their own expectations -- the true test of the season lies in showroom conversion through September to November, not in year-on-year optics," the FADA President observed.

The auto industry has been experiencing robust growth ever since GST rates were reduced in September 2025.

Meanwhile, passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales were at 4,02,398 units last month as compared to 3,46,468 units in August 2025, a growth of 16.14%.

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Two-wheeler sales were up 19.69% to 17,14,610 units in August this year as compared to 14,32,537 units in the same month a year ago, according to FADA.

Three-wheeler sales stood at 1,22,281 units last month as compared to 1,12,553 units in August 2025, a growth of 8.64%.

Commercial vehicles also witnessed a 14.45% rise in retail sales at 90,769 units last month as compared to 79,306 units in 2025, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)