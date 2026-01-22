Buying Your First Set Of Riding Gears? All The Tips & Hacks You Need To Know

In India, riding gear is often treated like an accessory. Something you buy after the bike, if at all. As someone who has ridden across cities, highways and broken backroads for years, I can tell you this straight up: riding gear is safety equipment, not riding fashion. New riders usually make two common mistakes. One, they spend big money on the motorcycle and then cut corners on gear. Two, they buy everything at once without understanding priorities. On Indian roads, with unpredictable traffic, weather and road conditions, smart gear choices matter far more than most beginners realise.

How Much Should You Spend & Where?

If you are working with a fixed budget, the key is to spend it in the right order. The biggest chunk of your money should go into a good helmet. Your head is non-negotiable.

After that, focus on a set of gloves- your hands naturally extend out to hit the tarmac first. Next up? A good riding jacket and pants! They protect your chest, spine, shoulders, hips and knees. Riding shoes or boots come next.

This order exists for a reason. Head injuries are the most critical, followed by injuries to vital organs. Hands and feet are important too, but protecting the head and torso must always come first.

Allocate your budget based on body part protection, not looks

Helmet should get the maximum budget, as head injuries are the most dangerous

Jacket and pants come next, as they protect vital organs and joints

Gloves follow, protecting palms, wrists, and fingers during a fall

Riding shoes or boots come last, but should still be planned

Options for Riders on a Tight Budget

On A Tight Budget?

Let's be realistic. Not everyone can buy full riding gear in one go. Many Indian riders start with knee guards instead of riding pants, and that is acceptable as a temporary solution.

Similarly, sturdy military-style boots or work boots offer better ankle protection than regular sneakers. Just remember, these are compromises. They do not offer the same level of protection as dedicated riding gear. The idea is to upgrade gradually, not to settle permanently.

Knee guards can temporarily replace riding pants

Military or sturdy work boots are better than sneakers for ankle protection

These are temporary compromises, not permanent solutions

Upgrade to proper riding pants and boots as soon as your budget allows

Choosing The Right Helmet

Fit matters more than anything else. A helmet should feel snug, not tight, and should not move when you shake your head. Lighter helmets are more comfortable for daily Indian riding, especially in traffic and heat.

Choose helmet styles based on how and what you ride. MX helmets are great for off-road and trails. Race helmets suit spirited riding. Street and touring helmets work best for daily commuting and highway use. Pick what matches your riding, not what looks cool.

Fit should be snug, with no movement when shaking your head

Lighter helmets are more comfortable for Indian heat and traffic

Choose helmet type based on riding style:

MX helmets for off-road

Race helmets for spirited riding

Street or touring helmets for daily commute and highways

How To Choose Jackets & Pants

A mesh jacket works well for Indian summers and city riding. Cordura is ideal for touring and mixed use. Leather is best for performance riding, but not practical in hot, slow traffic. Adventure gear suits long-distance riding and broken terrain. Focus on airflow, protection, comfort and weather adaptability, not just styling.

Mesh gear works best for hot weather and city riding

Cordura suits touring and mixed-use riding

Leather is ideal for performance riding, not daily traffic

Adventure gear works for long rides and broken terrain

Focus on airflow, protection, comfort, and weather adaptability

Why Riding Gear?

Good riding gear is not an expense; it is an investment in your safety. You do not need to buy everything at once. Prioritise smartly, upgrade gradually, and choose gear that suits how and where you ride.