BS-VII Emission Norms To Target Cars, Heavy-Duty Vehicles; Rollout In Phases

India is preparing to implement BS-VII (Bharat Stage 7) emission norms in phases, with new cars and SUVs first in line from April 2029. The norms, aligned with Euro 7, will tighten limits on pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons and particulate matter.

The Ministry of Road Transport has approved proposed timeline, and draft notifications for the three vehicle categories are expected in the coming days. The rollout will span six years, from April 2029 to April 2035, giving automakers and testing agencies time to prepare.

Phased Implementation

BS-VII will first apply to new cars and SUVs manufactured from April 2029. Small goods delivery vehicles and pick-up vans will follow in 2030, while buses and heavy commercial vehicles will come under the new norms from April 2031. Rules for two-wheelers, which account for a large share of vehicular pollution, will be announced separately at a later stage.

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Unlike the BS-VI transition in 2020, BS-VII will not require major changes to refinery infrastructure or new fuel formulations. The burden will instead fall on automakers, who will need to upgrade engine technology and emissions-control systems to meet the stricter limits.

Real-World Testing And New Limits

The new emission norms are also expected to monitor emissions in real-world driving conditions and across a vehicle's lifespan, with independent agencies conducting random on-road checks under a new market-surveillance framework.

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Impact On Trucks And Non-Exhaust Emissions

Heavy trucks and commercial vehicles face the biggest changes. The norms aim to cut emissions of various pollutants from these vehicles by 20 to 50 per cent, verified through on-road testing.

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For the first time, BS-VII will also regulate pollution from tyre wear and brake friction, not just tailpipe emissions. This brings India's framework closer to Euro 7, which similarly targets non-exhaust sources alongside conventional exhaust pollutants.