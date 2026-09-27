Brabus Turns Mercedes G-Wagen Into A 900 HP Convertible - Only 10 Units

Brabus has unveiled the 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio, based on the Mercedes-AMG G 63 (W 465). It is the first open-top model in the Brabus Rocket lineup, with production limited to 10 units globally.

The SUV features a custom soft-top roof system developed using more than 500 new components. According to Brabus, the setup is designed to maintain structural rigidity while retaining the G-Class silhouette. When closed, the roof locks into the reinforced windshield frame and incorporates a carbon-fibre roof bow for support at higher speeds.

Powering the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio is a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 900 hp and up to 1,250 Nm of torque, which is electronically limited to 1,050 Nm. The engine features an increased displacement over the standard Mercedes-AMG G 63's 4.0-litre V8, along with upgraded turbochargers, revised engine internals and a stainless-steel exhaust system with selectable drive modes. Performance figures include a 0-100 kmph time of 3.7 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 240 kmph.

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The open-top G-Class-based SUV rides on 24-inch Brabus Platinum Edition wheels wrapped in high-performance tyres, with widened fenders accommodating the larger setup. Exposed-carbon aeroblades add a further technical dimension to the wheel design.

Inside, the Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio gets a black leather and Alcantara cabin with Shell-pattern quilting on the seats, door panels, footwells and luggage compartment. Red contrast stitching and red-finished interior elements are complemented by carbon-fibre trim and pedals. The SUV also features a blockchain-based Digital Product Passport integrated into the luggage compartment, providing verified records of authenticity, ownership and vehicle specifications.

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Other highlights include 90-degree rear-door opening hinges, carbon-fibre paddle shifters with LED shift indicators, a 300 kmph speedometer, leather-trimmed keys and a matching Brabus Weekender bag.

The Brabus 900 Rocket Edition Cabrio features carbon-fibre elements on the fenders and side mirror housings, along with a carbon-fibre trim piece on the tailgate with illuminated Brabus lettering. At the rear, the SUV gets a widebody bumper integrated with extended rear fenders, while the black soft-top can be operated in both open and closed configurations.