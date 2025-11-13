Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition Breaks Cover, Limited To 100 Units

KTM and Brabus have revealed the 1400 R Signature Edition motorcycle. The successor of the Brabus 1300 R's production is limited to just 100 units worldwide. Based on the 2025 KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO, as its technological platform, the Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition is a statement of raw strength and modern elegance, defined by Brabus's signature "Black and Bold" design aesthetic and featuring exclusive Widestar bodywork, precision-engineered carbon fiber components, and the Brabus "Midnight Veil" body color.

The Brabus 1400 R Signature Edition draws power from a 1,350 cc LC8 V-Twin engine, delivering the distinctive styling and exhilarating exhaust note that define the Luxury Hyper Naked category. Enhancing its performance and road presence are 17-inch Brabus Monoblock II EVO "Platinum Edition" three-spoke wheels, designed to boost both stability and handling.

At the front, the Brabus 1400 R features a signature fender and LED headlight setup with a unique daytime running light inspired by Brabus stripes. A custom carbon fiber mask frames the headlight, blending smoothly with the ram-air intake system for better airflow.

On the sides, Brabus Widestar spoilers with carbon fiber detailing enhance the bike's sporty look. The fuel tank fairing, also made of exposed carbon fiber, includes Dinamica grips for added style and comfort. Additional carbon elements like the side fairings, ignition lock cover, and belly pan add to the bike's bold and premium appearance.

The front calipers grip 320 mm Wave brake discs, while the rear calipers utilize a twin-piston floating caliper paired with a 240 mm Wave disc. The Brabus 1400 R's handling is refined by WP Apex Semi-Active Technology (SAT) suspension, which uses electronically controlled magnetic valves to adjust damping levels. This allows the bike to shift smoothly between plush comfort and firm, track-ready performance. Combined with an adjustable WP Apex SAT rear shock absorber, the setup ensures consistently dynamic and responsive ride quality.