5 New 7-Seater SUVs Coming In 2026: Let's Have A Look

The Indian market is preparing to welcome multiple new SUVs. While many new models will increase the number of sub-4m SUVs, others are the bigger seven-seater SUVs. These models will provide the consumers with options of internal combustion engines and electric powertrains. Many of these models are updated versions of the existing models, while some of them will be completely new entrants. Here we take a look at these details.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is the flagship SUV of the brand and will be placed above the Tiguan R-Line SUV. It will bring the brand into the premium three-row SUV segment with aggressive styling associated with the R-Line badge. To be launched as a CKD in the country, it will likely be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It will be tuned to produce 204 hp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to an AWD setup via a seven-speed DCT.

MG Majestor

The MG Majestor was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in 2025. Now, the brand is set to launch the SUV in the country on February 12. The model will likely replace the Gloster in the automaker's lineup and is expected to come packed with features, along with off-road capabilities. It will likely have a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which will produce 210 hp of power and 478 Nm of peak torque with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Nissan 7-Seater SUV

Nissan is set to launch the Tekton SUV in the Indian market along with the Gravite MPV. Following these, the brand will launch a new seven-seater SUV in the country based on the CMF-B platform of the automaker. The vehicle will be launched by the end of the year and is a part of the brand's strategy to strengthen its presence in the market.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Facelift

Mahindra launched the Scorpio N in the Indian market in 2022. The SUV has since brought good sales numbers for the brand and is now heading towards a facelift. The test mule of the model has been spied testing multiple times and is expected to come without any prominent changes in design. It will likely carry forward the engine and transmission options available on the current model.

Renault Boreal

Following the launch of the new-generation Duster in India, Renault will likely launch its seven-seater version in the Indian market called Boreal. Based on the same platform as Duster, the SUV will have unique design elements with the same powertrain. It is expected to come packed with features like Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and more. Furthermore, it will establish the brand's hold in a new segment.