2026 Tata Punch Facelift Variant-Wise Pricing: Petrol, CNG, Automatic

Tata Motors is on a roll - the carmaker has just introduced the Sierra, followed by the petrol avatars of the Harrier and Safari. Today, the indigenous automaker has launched the Tata Punch facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs 5.59 lakh. This time around, the Punch also gets the options of a turbo-petrol motor and an automatic gearbox in the CNG guise. With so many engine-gearbox choices, there are a slew of variants on offer, and here's a complete variant-wise price list of the 2026 Tata Punch Facelift.

2026 Tata Punch Variant-Wise Prices:

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Revotron Petrol Manual Prices

Smart - Rs 5.59 lakh

Pure - Rs 6.49 lakh

Pure + - Rs 6.99 lakh

Pure + S - Rs 7.34 lakh

Adventure - Rs 7.59 lakh

Adventure S - Rs 7.94 lakh

Accomplished - Rs 8.29 lakh

Accomplished + S - Rs 8.99 lakh

2026 Tata Punch Facelift Revotron Petrol Automatic Prices

Pure + - Rs 7.54 lakh

Pure + S - Rs 7.89 lakh

Adventure - Rs 8.14 lakh

Adventure S - Rs 8.94 lakh

Accomplished - Rs 8.84 lakh

Accomplished + S - Rs 9.54 lakh

2026 Tata Punch Facelift iCNG Manual Price

Smart - Rs 6.69 lakh

Pure - Rs 7.49 lakh

Pure + - Rs 7.99 lakh

Pure + S - Rs 8.34 lakh

Adventure - Rs 8.59 lakh

Adventure S - Rs 8.94 lakh

Accomplished - Rs 9.29 lakh

Accomplished + S - Rs 9.54 lakh

2026 Tata Punch Facelift iCNG Automatic Price

Pure + - Rs 8.54 lakh

Adventure - Rs 9.14 lakh

Adventure S - Rs 9.49 lakh

Accomplished + S - Rs 10.54 lakh

2026 Tata Punch Facelift iTurbo Petrol Price