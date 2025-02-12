Advertisement

2025 Honda Shine 125 Launched In India: Gets New Colours, Is OBD2-Compliant

Honda Shine 125 is now OBD2-compliant, and it gets new paint schemes. The motorcycle is launched at a starting price of Rs 84,493, ex-showroom Delhi.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the OBD2B-compliant Shine 125, updated with new colours and advanced features to elevate the riding experience of commuters. The price of the 2025 Honda Shine 125 starts at Rs. 84,493 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available in two variants - drum brake and disc brake. The Honda Shine 125 goes against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar 125, TVS Raider 125, and Hero Super Splendor 125.
 

2025 Honda Shine 125: Design

The design of the Shine 125 retains its appeal, and it is offered in six colour options - Pearl Igneous Black, Geny Gray Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Decent Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue. Additionally, the motorcycle now gets a 90 mm wider rear tyre, enhancing both visual appeal and road stability.

2025 Honda Shine 125: Features

The updated Honda Shine 125 features a Fully Digital instrument cluster, which provides a host of information including real-time mileage, range (distance to empty), service due indicator, gear position indicator and Eco indicator. Additionally, it comes equipped with a USB Type-C charging port.

2025 Honda Shine 125: Specs

Powering the Shine 125 is a 123.94 cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine that is now OBD2B compliant and develops 10.78 kW of power at 7500 RPM and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6000 RPM. It is also equipped with an Idling stop system which enhances fuel efficiency.
