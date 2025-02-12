Mahindra Thar Roxx's Waiting Period Extends To 18 Months, Scorpio-N's 2 Months

Mahindra is infamous for making its customers wait too long to get their favourite SUVs home. While the newest launches - BE 6 and XEV 9E, already are still away from customer deliveries, the company is making Thar Roxx and Scorpio-N buyers wait after they make their bookings. The Thar Roxx currently commands a long waiting period of 18 months for its entry-level MX1 and top-spec AX7L 4x4 variants. On the other hand, the 4x2 iteration of the AX7L trim can be available after a waiting time of 10 months.
The mid-spec trims - MX3, AX3L, MX5 and AX5L have a waiting period, which extends to 6 months. Talking of prices, the Mahindra Thar Roxx starts from Rs 12.99 lakh and tops out at Rs 23.09 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV is available with two engine choices - 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L turbo-diesel. Both of these engines can be paired with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Moreover, the SUV is available with a 4x4 drivetrain.
Next up, the Mahindra Scorpio-N - commands a waiting period of 2 months for the Z8 Select variants. However, other trims have a waiting period of up to 1 month only. Like the Mahindra Thar Roxx, the Scorpio-N gets two powertrain options - 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L turbo-diesel. The option of manual and automatic transmission choices is available for Scorpio-N as well, along with the option of a 4x4 drivetrain. Prices for the Scorpio-N start from Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom.
In other news, Mahindra is preparing to launch another utility vehicle in the country. The company is testing the production-spec version of the Mahindra Global Pikup Concept. The Scorpio-N-based pickup trucks were spotted testing in Manali, donning heavy camo. Moreover, the convoy included a single-cab version of the pickup truck.
