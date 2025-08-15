Mahindra Vision X Coupe-SUV Concept Unveiled, Will Rival Brezza And Sonet

Mahindra has unveiled the Vision X concept SUV at its Independence Day event. This is one of the four SUVs of the brand based on the NU.IQ platform, including the Vision S, Vision T, and Vision SXT. The Vision.X is the most urbanised of all. In the presentation, Mahindra revealed that it will sit under the 4m mark for its lenght. Therefore, we can expect it to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and more.

Underpinned by the Mahindra's NU.IQ platform, which has been engineered for unmatched versatility, offering an overall length range from 3,990 mm to 4,320 mm, making it suitable for both sub-4 metre and larger vehicles. Despite the compact footprint, it delivers the largest cabin space in its category for both 4.3 m and sub-4 m cars.

The architecture supports multiple powertrains, including FWD and AWD setups, and can be configured for both LHD and RHD markets. With a generous 2,665 mm wheelbase, optimised front (745–850 mm) and rear (550–805 mm) overhangs, this flexible platform is designed to accommodate diverse body styles and driving requirements.

The very platform will also underpin 3 other products of the brand, including the next-gen Bolero, which has been spied numerous times by now.

Talking of design details, the concept model looks sharp and appealing. It gets slender headlamps upfront with a sleek airdam. The hood is long, while the roof tapers down, giving it a coupe-style appeal. Moreover, the Vision.X comes with flush-type door handles and a rear bumper finished in a dual-tone theme.