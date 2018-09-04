Aurangabad Lawyer Sentenced For Contempt Of Court After 13 Years

This judgment in the case has come after 13 years.

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High court sentenced a lawyer with one week jail and a fine of Rs 2,000 for contempt of court. The judgment in this case has come after 13 years and is one of the rarest court sentences against a lawyer.

The accused lawyer Ramchandra Kisanrao Kagne had appeared in a case of section of 376 of IPC on behalf of his client on August 7, 2005 in Parbhani session court.



When the session court judge of Parbhani, Ashok Govindrao Bilolikar, was delivering the judgment and held his client guilty, Mr Kagne started shouting and called him "bevakoof magistrate" or 'Idiot Magistrate'. He also threw a steno notebook towards the judge and threatened him.



The case was pending in the high court since many years and the final hearing was on August 31. The court held the lawyer guilty and considering his old age, sentenced him one-week jail.



"Mr Kagne has been sent to Harsul jail in Aurangabad. He will also have to pay up a fine of Rs 2,000. He will have to undergo simple imprisonment for two days more if he doesn't pay up the fine," said Assistant Public Prosecutor Advocate Mahandra Nirlekar.



