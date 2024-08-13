Child Among 5 Killed As Car Falls Into Roadside Canal In Bihar: Cops

Five people including a child were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into the roadside Sone canal in the Dawood Nagar area of Aurangabad district on Tuesday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Dawood Nagar, Rishi Raj, said, "The incident took place near Chaman Bigha village on the Barun-Dawood Nagar canal road. Prima facie it appears the driver lost control of the speeding car and the vehicle fell into the canal."

Upon receiving information from the local villagers, police reached the spot of the incident and found that five people in the car had died.

Subsequently, the bodies of the those dead were recovered by the police.

Block Development Officer (BDO) Mohd Zafar Imam, Circle Officer (CO) Shailendra Kumar Yadav, and Station House Officer (SHO) Fahim Azad Khan reached the spot with their team.

According to SHO Fahim Azad Khan, "Prima facie information has been received that four of the dead are residents of Rajiv Nagar in Patna and the driver is a resident of Ara."

"Efforts are being made to contact the family members," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)