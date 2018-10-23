1 Student Dies, 20 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Bihar

The injured have been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

A bus carrying a group of students collided with a truck in Bihar on Monday night leading to the death of one and injuring 20. The students were returning from Rajgir after an educational trip and the accident occurred in Aurangabad district.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

"One student has died. Those who were admitted at the hospital have been given first aid while the ones who were critical have been referred to Jamui. A team of doctors is looking after all of them," said Police officer Pradeep Kumar.