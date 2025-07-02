"I Am Hanging Myself": Student, 15, Felt Insulted By Teacher, Dies By Suicide

A class 10 student from Maharashtra died by suicide after he felt insulted by his teacher. The student, aged 15, left a note in which he blamed his teacher for scolding him and talking about his parents. The student reportedly felt embarrassed after his classmates laughed at him for failing to answer the teacher's questions.

Vivek Mahadev Raut was a student of Jai Bajrang Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Amravati. In class, the teenager was reportedly asked some questions which he could not answer. Vivek got a scolding and became a butt of the joke.

The teacher reportedly got angry and threatened to complain to Vivek's parents. "I will tell your parents that you are not studying," the teacher said.

The teenager felt insulted and embarrassed and died by suicide.

"I am hanging myself... because the Suryavanshi teacher lashed out at me and spoke about my parents. I am hanging myself," he wrote in a suicide note.

After the student's death, neighbours reportedly beat up the teacher, who is now in the hospital.

A police case has been registered against the teacher, and the investigation is underway.