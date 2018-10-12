58.12 Lakh People To Vote In Jammu And Kashmir Rural Bodies Polls

The notification for the first phase of the panchayat polls will be issued on October 23. (File)

The stage is set for the nine-phased rural bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir from November 17, in which over 58.12 lakh voters will choose 35,096 panchayat members in 316 blocks of the state.

According to the state election department, Jammu district has the highest 6,21,566 voters, who will choose 2,568 panchayat members in 322 halqa panchayats and 20 blocks, followed by Baramulla with 5,19,814 electorate who will choose 3,330 rural bodies members.

While Srinagar has the lowest 32,337 electorate who would choose 170 panchayat members, Leh has 69,735 voters and Kargil has 77,038 electorate who would elect 687 and 750 panchayat members respectively.

The notification for the first phase of the panchayat polls will be issued on October 23, an official of the state election department said, adding the notification for the ninth phase of the polls, to be held on December 11, will be issued on November 14.

The poll process will be completed on December 17.

The panchayat polls were last held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2011 after a gap of 10 years through secret ballot.