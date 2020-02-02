Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi To Hold Rallies In Delhi On February 4, 5

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold four rallies in Delhi. (File)

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold four rallies in Delhi between February 4 and 5.

Both the leaders will conduct rallies in Delhi's Jangpura, Sangam Vihar, Kondli and Hauz Khas areas.

The party will release its manifesto on Sunday for the assembly elections in Delhi.

After the two leaders, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will address an election rally in the Shastri Park area on February 5.

Hence, the Congress boss will join the Delhi poll campaign on the penultimate day of campaigning, when the canvassing by different candidates will be at its peak.

Voting for Delhi assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8 whereas the results will be announced on February 11.