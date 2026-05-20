You Can Now Talk To Your Gmail Inbox, As Revealed At Google IO 2026

Google has introduced a transformative new feature for Gmail that allows users to talk to their inbox like never before. The technology giant announced Gmail Live at its IO 2026 developer conference, bringing conversational artificial intelligence powered by Gemini directly into Gmail. The new feature represents a significant shift in how people interact with email. Rather than typing keywords or sender names into a traditional search box, Gmail Live enables users to ask naturally phrased questions about their inbox contents. A person could ask for their flight details, dentist appointment time, Airbnb door code, or school event information, and the AI would retrieve it from their emails.

"Gmail Live can answer naturally phrased questions, respond to follow-up questions, and pivot if you need to interrupt it," explained Devanshi Bhandari, product lead for Gmail, in comments to TechCrunch ahead of the announcement.

The system demonstrates sophisticated understanding of nuanced language. In demonstrations shown to reporters by TechCrunch, Gmail Live understood subtle differences between similar terms such as "field trip" and "trip," could seamlessly switch between topics, and could extract granular details like hotel room numbers. The AI can also infer which people you are referring to even when they are not explicitly mentioned.

Let your voice do the work

This voice-powered feature represents Google's attempt to showcase practical, real-world applications of artificial intelligence at a time when scepticism about AI's value remains high among consumers. Many people question whether the technology justifies the infrastructure investment required to run advanced AI systems.

Google has learned from previous experiences with AI features. According to TechCrunch, the company faced significant backlash when it rolled out an AI-powered search feature in Google Photos. That feature was subsequently rolled back and made optional after numerous user complaints.

Importantly, Gmail Live is not replacing the traditional Gmail search function. Instead, it serves as an additional option for users who prefer conversational interaction with their email. The company has also enhanced Gmail with other new capabilities, including ready-to-send drafts, instant file access, and the ability to manage individual tasks.

The AI Inbox experience, which launched earlier in the year, will expand beyond Google AI Ultra subscribers to reach Google AI Pro and Plus subscribers as well. However, the voice-powered Gmail Live feature will initially be available only to Google AI Ultra subscribers when it rolls out later in the summer of 2026.

Google Keep, the company's to-do list application, will also receive similar voice-powered technology.

The feature represents part of a broader effort by Google to integrate artificial intelligence throughout its product ecosystem. With Gmail Live, the company hopes to demonstrate that AI can solve everyday problems that nearly everyone has experienced: searching through a cluttered inbox to find a crucial piece of information.