Google's Gemini Hits 1 Billion Users, Becomes Fastest-Growing Product In Company's History

Google's artificial intelligence assistant, Gemini, has officially crossed 1 billion monthly active users, marking a massive milestone in the tech giant's aggressive AI push.Announcing the achievement in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that Gemini is now the fastest-growing product in the company's history. It also joins an elite club, becoming the 14th Google product to hit the 1 billion user mark.

Expressing his gratitude, Pichai thanked users worldwide and acknowledged the Gemini team, including Google Vice President Josh Woodward, adding that there is "much more to come."

How People Are Using Gemini: Key Trends

In a related blog post, Google shared new consumer usage data showing how Gemini is becoming a part of everyday life across different age groups and devices.

According to the company, 63 percent of users now speak directly to Gemini, with voice interactions becoming increasingly popular. Busy parents are 43 percent more likely to use voice features for routine tasks.

Google also said Gemini is helping users beyond simple conversations. Around one in five Gemini Live interactions now involve more than just voice, with users relying on live camera feeds and screen sharing for real-time assistance. The feature has proved particularly popular among students and DIY enthusiasts.

Among students, attachments have become a key part of the experience, with 38 percent of school-related requests including uploaded files or documents.

The company highlighted strong demand for Gemini's creative tools as well. Google said the platform now generates more than 150 million images every day, allowing users to create images, videos and audio content from a single platform. These tools are increasingly being used by small businesses to produce marketing materials and other creative assets.

On Android devices, Gemini can automate tasks across more than 40 popular apps, helping users complete actions such as booking rides and making restaurant reservations.

Google also reported growing adoption among Apple users. The company said Gemini now has more than 100 million active users on iOS, while macOS users interact with the AI assistant nearly twice as often as users on other platforms.

How Gemini Compares With ChatGPT And Claude

According to Forbes, Google launched the Gemini app in 2024 and has since expanded the AI assistant across its products, including Android devices, its web browser and Google Workspace apps such as Drive, Docs and Sheets. Gemini's growing popularity has intensified competition with OpenAI's ChatGPT, which became the first AI chatbot to reach 1 billion monthly active users in 2026.

Meanwhile, Anthropic's Claude remains behind Gemini and ChatGPT in overall user numbers, but it has seen rapid growth. Reuters reported that Claude had 56 million monthly active users worldwide in the second quarter of 2026, a 640% increase compared with the same period a year earlier.