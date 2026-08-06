Google Assistant To Stop Working On Android From September 4 As Gemini Takes Over

Google has announced that it will begin phasing out Google Assistant on Android devices from September 4, marking the final step in its transition to Gemini as the company's primary AI assistant. In an email sent to users, Google said access to Google Assistant will start being removed from September 4, although the rollout will happen gradually over several weeks. Once the change reaches a device, users will no longer be able to use or switch back to Google Assistant on their Android phone, tablet or paired devices.

"We will begin removing access to Google Assistant starting on 4 September and expect that this process may take a few weeks to reach everyone. Once availability is removed, you will no longer be able to use or switch back to Google Assistant on your phone, tablet or paired devices," Google stated in the email, as per The Verge.

The move also affects Wear OS smartwatches, headphones and vehicles using Android Auto through a connected smartphone.

Google had originally planned to retire Assistant in late 2025 but delayed the transition to give Gemini more time to add missing features. Despite significant improvements, Gemini still does not support every function that Google Assistant currently offers.

The company first announced the migration in March 2025, describing generative AI as the next major computing platform. At the time, Google said millions of users had already chosen to switch from Assistant to Gemini. With this latest update, the migration will become mandatory for all remaining users.

Notably, Gemini has seen rapid growth over the past year. During the second quarter, it reached 950 million monthly active users, more than double the 450 million reported a year earlier, while daily usage also tripled. Google has not revealed how many people still actively use Assistant, though the company had previously said the service reached more than 500 million monthly users across devices in 2020.

With the transition now underway, Google Assistant is set to join the long list of discontinued Google products, alongside services such as Stadia, Hangouts, Google Podcasts and Google Domains.