YSRCP Alleges Land Scam In Andhra's Tirumala; "Baseless," Says Ruling TDP

The YSR Congress Party has accused the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government of being involved in a major scam linked to land owned by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. The Opposition claims that highly valuable temple land near Alipiri was quietly transferred to a private hotel company through government orders without transparency.

According to the YSRCP, nearly 25 acres of TTD land located at Alipiri, the main gateway to Lord Venkateswara temple, was exchanged for about 24.68 acres of rural land. The party claims the Alipiri land is worth more than Rs 3,000 crore while the land received in return is valued at only around Rs 25 crore, causing a massive loss to the temple trust.

The party alleged the government first announced cancellation of a hotel project saying it was done to protect the sanctity of Tirumala. However on the same day it allegedly approved a land exchange between the Tourism Department and TTD without proper valuation, public notice or consultation. In the final step, the land was allotted to Swara Hotels Private Limited which the YSRCP claims has links with the Oberoi Group.

YSRCP leaders also alleged that objections raised earlier by the TTD Board were ignored and that stamp duty of nearly Rs 58.69 crore was waived. They claim this shows the authorities were aware of the true value of the land but chose not to reflect it officially. The party says the land exchange violates existing rules that ban commercial activity in the Tirumala Alipiri zone and breaches the public trust under which TTD manages temple properties.

Calling it a betrayal of faith the YSRCP has demanded cancellation of the land exchange restoration of the land to TTD, a judicial inquiry, public disclosure of all documents and criminal action against those responsible.

Responding to the allegations, TDP spokesperson Pattabhi Ram said the charges made by YSRCP are completely baseless. He said the land was shifted keeping in mind the sentiments of pilgrims and to protect the sanctity of the area. He added that alternative land was allotted as per requirements and mutual understanding.

Pattabhi Ram said the decisions related to the land were taken during the previous YSRCP government and not by the current TDP administration. He maintained that the present government has followed due process and acted only in the interest of devotees and temple administration.

The issue has sparked a fresh political confrontation in Andhra Pradesh with both sides trading sharp charges.