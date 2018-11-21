Woman Reporter Allegedly Interrupted, Abused At Boat Event In Andhra

A woman journalist was interrupted while she was reporting LIVE on the concluding day of F1H2O powerboat racing event.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: November 21, 2018 08:20 IST
The woman reporter has filed complaint against the man for abusing her.

Vijayawada: 

On the concluding day of F1H2O powerboat racing event in Vijayawada on November 18, a woman  reporter of a vernacular news channel was allegedly abused by a man while covering the event.

The reporter was reporting LIVE when she was allegedly shunted out by the security personnel present there. When she questioned them over the sudden wrap-up, a person, said to be one of the members of the event's organiser team, made sarcastic comments against her, which led to a heated argument between the two.

When the reporter asked him to be quiet, he abused her and used filthy language.

Later, the reporter filed a complaint at the Bhavanipuram police station on Tuesday.

Bhavanipuram circle inspector Mohan Reddy told news agency ANI that they received the complaint and filed a case under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

