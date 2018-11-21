Woman Reporter Allegedly Interrupted, Abused At Boat Event In Andhra

The woman reporter has filed complaint against the man for abusing her.

On the concluding day of F1H2O powerboat racing event in Vijayawada on November 18, a woman reporter of a vernacular news channel was allegedly abused by a man while covering the event.

The reporter was reporting LIVE when she was allegedly shunted out by the security personnel present there. When she questioned them over the sudden wrap-up, a person, said to be one of the members of the event's organiser team, made sarcastic comments against her, which led to a heated argument between the two.

When the reporter asked him to be quiet, he abused her and used filthy language.

Later, the reporter filed a complaint at the Bhavanipuram police station on Tuesday.

Bhavanipuram circle inspector Mohan Reddy told news agency ANI that they received the complaint and filed a case under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).