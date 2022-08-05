Watch: Jagan Reddy Halts Convoy To Help Woman With Ailing Son

Jagan Reddy ordered the District Collector to provide help to the woman and her son

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy briefly stopped his convoy to meet a woman and her ailing son and offered help on Thursday.

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy during his visit to Tuni in the Kakinada district spotted a woman who was carrying her son in her arms amidst the crowd and was asking for help with her son's illness, seeing which Mr Reddy halted his convoy briefly and spoke with her.

The woman, Tanuja who is a resident of Mandapam village in Sankhavaram Mandal under Prathipadu Constituency, explained her son's health condition to the Chief Minister in order to seek help.

Later he ordered the District Collector to immediately provide help to the woman and her son.