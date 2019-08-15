2 Primary School Teachers Arrested For Molesting Students: Andhra Police

A case has been registered against the accused, police said (Representational)

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested two primary school teachers for allegedly molesting two students inside the premises of the institution in Visakhapatnam's Peddipalem village.

The incident was brought to the notice of the police by another teacher of the school, who, on suspicion questioned the students of class 4 and 5 about it.

"The students told her that the headmasters have been molesting the two girls from the last one year. Based on the complaint filed by the teacher, we took the statement of the students and arrested the duo," Deputy Commissioner of Police of Ranga Reddy district told ANI.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to the police, the informant teacher had earlier sought help from the Mandal Education Officer (MEO), but he did not pay heed to her complaint, following which she approached District Education Officer (DEO) Lingeswar Reddy, who suspended the two teachers.

