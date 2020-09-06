Temple Chariot Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari District

A chariot, at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in East Godavari district, caught fire last night.

A chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in East Godavari district caught fire in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday.

There were however, no casualties were reported in the incident.

A team of police and fire bridge has rushed to the spot and are investigating.

According to the police, a chariot of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi village caught fire at around 1 am. The fire was extinguished by 3 am.

Sakhinetipalli sub-inspector Ch Gopalakrishna said, "There is no other property loss and no one was injured as the chariot shed was almost 200 meters away from the temple."

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

